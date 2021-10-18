Jomoro CPP Parliamentary Candidate Congratulates New MCE

The Convention People’s Party(CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro in the December 2020 election Mr.Patrick Ekye-Keesie has extended his warmest felicitations to the first female MCE for Jomoro, Madam Louisa Iris Arde.

According to him, Jomoro as a dynamic Municipality needed well networked individuals to spearhead the affairs of Ghana’s prestigious Municipality.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie said the news about her appointment did not reach him as a surprise because of the new MCE’s dynamism.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Beyin in the Western Region, Mr Ekye-Kwesie lauded the gallant and proactive assembly members for taking Jomoro at heart to confirm the President’s nominee.

He said for the first in history”, the Municipality and the President were glorified. I see my assembly members to be credible when it comes to the development of Jomoro which is the homeland to Ghana’s first President”.

He reiterated that, “Jomoro is the California and Venice of Africa, which needs well networked individuals to spearhead the development and not to depend on the national cake which always delays”.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie appealed to the new MCE to restore the trust the common people have in government appointees.

He said Jomoro, as a Municipality was endowed with all the natural resources and the Tano basin that was holding Ghana not forgetting about the Ghana National Petroleum hub.

The CPP candidate admitted that the challenges were numerous but the most Paramount were wealth creation and youth empowerment, saying, “There are very limited systems of employment, Healthcare, Tourism, Poverty alleviation and aged welfare”.

He advised the new MCE to be tolerant and respectful to everyone as she strives to be a unifier embracing all developmental proposals at her doorstep.

He said as a youth herself, she should be aware of the growing despondency among the youth regarding the national neglect and focus on job creation and systems of development to put Jomoro on the international radar.