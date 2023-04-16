Jomoro MCE enstooled as Development Queen of Ndumsuazo

Madam Louisa Iris Arde, the Jomoro Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has been enstooled as the Development Queen of the Ndumsuazo Community.

The enstoolment followed a series of development initiatives to promote the social, education and economic life of the area.

Ms. Louisa Iris Arde, now Nana Abenlema Alietebonu I is currently establishing a Junior High School (JHS) in the area to stop schoolchildren from traveling long distances to have access to education.

Nana Alietebonu 1, after her coronation expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Community for such an honour.

“I will take this opportunity to call on the residents of Ndumsuazo to rally behind me to develop this area, pray for me too because the task given to me is a very difficult one and I alone can’t do it so I will need your support”, she appealed.

The Jomoro MCE who is also a resident of Ndumsuazo, took the opportunity to donate 10, 000 Cedis to support the completion of the school buildings in the area.

Mr. Eric Kusi, the Municipal Chief Executive for Fomena Municipality in the Ashanti Region who was the special guest of honour, commended the Chiefs and residents of Ndumsuazo for honouring the colleague MCE and encouraged her to strive more for the rapid development of the area.

A fundraiser yielded GHC52,425 to support the completion of the ongoing six-unit primary school project.

Mr Ndede Siah, the NPP Western Regional Chairman who is also the Tufohene of Tikobo Number One Community pledged to support the community with two packets of roofing sheets in support of the ongoing school projects.