Jomoro MCE supports furniture to supplies Half-Assini Technical School

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Madam Louisa Iris Arde, has equipped the Half Assini Technology Solution Centre with over 50 metal dual desks.

The kind gesture formed part of measures to create a smooth academic environment for the trainees to be endowed with practical skills.

Making the presentation to the school, the Jomoro MCE, Madam Arde commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for establishing a TVET school in the Municipality to train the youth to acquire skills to be economically independent.

She noted that, as she welcomed the first batch of the trainees to the school, a couple of weeks ago, it was realised that the school did not have enough furniture so she promised to provide the school with some furniture to augment the existing ones.

Madam Arde assured the school of more support to make their stay more lovely.

She emphasized that education was a topmost priority of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government and that the provision of the appropriate infrastructure was necessary to ensuring quality basic education for all children.

She therefore advised the trainees to take their training seriously and respect school authorities and avoid engaging themselves in unproductive things that could jeopardize their future.

The MCE said the government was working tirelessly to establish a Petroleum Hub in the Municipality.

“As we are speaking, President Akufo-Addo’s government is working tirelessly to establish a Petroleum Hub in our Municipality and I want to assure you that if you humble yourselves and take your training here seriously, when we finish the Petroleum Hub you guys will get direct work to do,” she said.

She appealed to the people of Jomoro to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to establish the Petroleum Hub project to create more job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the area and Ghana as a whole.

Madam Arde pledged the Assembly’s total commitment to assist the trainees to complete their various programmes.

Some of the trainees who spoke to the media commended the MCE for supporting them with furniture.

The trainees appealed to the MCE to use her office to address the other challenges facing the school.

They also assured the MCE that they would take their training seriously and promised to put the furniture to good use.

The school is one of the first Technical, Vocational Education Training (TVET) schools established by the government in the Municipality this year.

Currently, the school runs two major Programmes namely, Welding, Fabrication and Mechanical Engineering with one of the best standard dormitories among second cycle institutions in the country.