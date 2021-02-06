The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey has commissioned a-20-seater water closet toilet facility at Tikobo No.2.

The facility has a bio-digester and a sceptic tank with an attached borehole, two urinals and two bathrooms.

In an inaugural address, Madam Affo-Toffey who had earned the accolade “Yaa Asantewaa”, used the occasion to express gratitude to the people of Tikobo No.2 for voting massively for the NDC.

According to the MP, the project is a tip of the iceberg as it won’t be the last project to be executed for the township.

Madam Affo-Toffey said the project was aimed at dignifying the township.

The MP advised her constituents to politicise the use of the project adding that, “the project is for all”.

Madam Affo-Toffey stressed the need for unity to Fastrack development of the community and advised them to maintain the facility.

The MP also urged them to observe the safety protocols to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief of the town, Nana Arvo Nwea V, on behalf of his subjects, expressed appreciation to the first time MP for initiating the project before the 2020 elections and advised the MP to continue with the good works she has started.

A businessman from the town Mr Emmanuel Erskine disclosed that a collaboration between him and the MP made it possible for the implementation of the project.

He was happy that Madam Affo-Toffey was still lobbying for many projects for the constituency.

Mr Erskin who is an active member of the Tikobo Students Union(TSU), highlighted successes chalked with a common goal, adding that the TSU had been fighting in unison with a common interest for development.