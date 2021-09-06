Jomoro MP provides desks for school

The staff and pupils of Nana Avo-Nwiah M/A Basic School in Tikobo Number Two in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, have commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mrs Dorcas Afo-Toffey for supporting the school with 100 desks.

The donation of the desks by Mrs Afo-Toffey, was made to the Human Resource Manager of Jomoro Directorate of Education to be handed over to Nana Avo Nweah M/A Basic School.

The donation, formed part of efforts by the MP to contribute to the quality of teaching and learning in the Municipality.

Mrs Afo-Toffey said it was devastating to see pupils lying on the floor and others sitting on blocks during teaching and learning hours during her MP campaign tour.

She reiterated her commitment to education, adding that, she would make sure every school in her Constituency had furniture.

She also pledged the construction of a six-units classroom block for Nana Avo Nweah M/A Basic School, since the school was in dire need of befitting classrooms…”I am also working to provide each teacher with a laptop to enhance ICT Education”.

Mr. Cletus Azupe, Headmaster of the School lauded the Member of Parliament for the gesture.

Mr. Azupe said “challenge of inadequate furniture has been one of the major impediments hindering effective academy work in the school, and, I thank God so much for giving us such a kind hearted and a concerned MP who has come to our aid in addressing that challenge”.

The Chief of Tikobo No-2, Nana Avo Nwiah said, the PTA of the school had a pivotal role in improving academics for their wards, hence, they should count it as a responsibility to develop the school, especially in the area of assisting the construction of infrastructure for the school and providing food items for the teachers as well.

The pupils, on their part, thanked Mrs Afo-Toffey and prayed to God to bless her abundantly.