Jon Benjamin Criticizes Statue of Akufo-Addo, Calls it “Wrong” to Honour Living Leaders

Jon Benjamin, the former UK Ambassador to Ghana, has publicly criticized the decision to erect a statue honouring former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that such monuments should not be created during a leader’s lifetime or tenure in office.

His remarks come in the aftermath of the vandalism of the statue, which was unveiled in November 2024 as part of Akufo-Addo’s “Thank-You Tour” of the Western Region.

The statue, located in front of Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi, sparked immediate public debate, with many questioning the former President’s contributions to the region. On January 13, 2025, the statue was reportedly destroyed, allegedly by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). This act has generated mixed reactions across the Western Region, with some condemning the vandalism as disrespectful, while others see it as a reflection of public discontent.

The NDC has denied any involvement in or endorsement of the vandalism, asserting that such actions are inconsistent with the party’s values. They have called for restraint in addressing political differences.

In response to the incident, Jon Benjamin shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Nobody should ever put up a statue of themselves while still alive, let alone while still in office.” His comment has since sparked a wider conversation about the ethics of honouring leaders with such gestures while they are still in power. The debate continues to raise questions about the appropriateness of self-celebration in the political realm.