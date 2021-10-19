Jonas Woode confirmed as DCE for Adansi Akrofuom

Members of the Adansi Akrofoum district assembly have confirmed Mr. Maurice Jonas Woode as the new District Chief Executive (DCE).

Mr. Woode, who was the former DCE, was re-nominated by President Akufo-Addo, after the first nominee, Mr. Richard Owusu was rejected twice by members of the assembly.

He secured 100 percent votes as all the 17 assembly members voted “YES” for his approval in an election supervised by the District Electoral Commission (EC).

Earlier on, several dignitaries including; Messrs. Alexander Frimpong, the Asante Akyem South MCE, who is also the Dean of the Ashanti MMDCES, Peter Amponsah, the Presiding Member of Adansi Akrofuom Assembly, Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoah, the District Co-ordinating Director for Adansi Akrofuom and Nana Anim Agyekum, the Gyaasehene and regent of Akrofuom, appealed to the assembly members to endeavour to give a resounding endorsement of the President’s second nominee to help in the assembly’s quest for total development of the district.

Mr. Woode after the confirmation commended the President for the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked the assembly members for the overwhelming endorsement and charged them to team up with him to help improve the living conditions of the people in the new district.