Jonathan Lamptey wins MMA belt at African Open Tournament

…Selorm Darku takes title home from Kickboxing

The final day of the African Open Tournament at the Korean Sports Complex in Tema was charged, action packed and explosive.

Jonathan ‘Karma’ Lamptey defeated Cossa Rashid in the Mix Martial Arts MMA, when the referee stopped the fight after round one. Lamptey was too good to beat Rashid in a TKO result.

In the Kickboxing, Selorm Darku who had Torado Bruce in his corner and cheer by his fans from Swalaba won against Edmund Akator.

It was a battle as both fighters fought with all their might, skill, speed and strength, but Selorm took the night with his powerful kicks, turning punches and experience.

Akator who is trained by Jonathan Euro is a rising star who really gave a good show. He also had powerful punches, but lacked in defence.

After the 3 rounds it was a draw at 86-86 so the officials decided for another round as stipulated in the rules where Selorm got the winner.

Referee Derek Macaire had a lot of work to do and he also performed marvelously, together with the judges and organizers.

In Karate Do, Emmanuel Kobina Agyei took the most outstanding player, he won Kumite at o67kg as Felix Annan took the second position. Nasiru Alhassan was third as Kingsford Dabo took fourth position.

Daniel Lamptey – Mills won the most promising star, he also took the Kumite at 60kg, Abdul Zad Quartey was second.

Edmund A. Amoako was first in male Kata, he was followed by Peter Tokpertey, and Issah Osman. Humu Yusif won the female category.

In Taekwondo, Fighters Team Stadium Team, Maxi Lane and WAM shared the honours.

Winners got title belts for keeps, certificates, medals, trophies and equipment; gloves, shorts and other gears which were presented by Nii Dr. Adote Dzata 1 and his wife as well as Klaus Nonnemacher, the WKU President who came from Germany to supervise the Tournament.

Die Hard Supporters were there to cheer the fighters at the two day event which involved Taekwondo, Karate Do, Judo, Kickboxing and MMA.