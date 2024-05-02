Jonathan Mbanugu Dares Light Heavyweight Champions

Young Ghanaian light heavyweight, Jon Power, also known as Jonathan Mbanugu has thrown a challenge to champions in his weight class saying he is coming for the best.

The 21 year old Power (now 8-0, 8 KOs) gave boxing fans a good show at the Darkuman Police Station in the Ghanaian capital, when Aborigines Boxing Promotions staged a bill in memory of the late legendary official of the GBA, J. A. Annan displaying power, skill and talent against his opponent, Jones Quarshie, a veteran of nearly 30 career fights.

The enterprising and aggressive Jon Power accelerated his speed and strength on his opponent for referee Daniel Ablometi to step in and call off the contest after 1:49 seconds in round one.

The budding youngster still maintained his 100% stoppage record started on December 24, 2023.

With the support of an equally determined young manager, Gordon Frimpong aka Osibor of Osibor Boxing Promotions and Management, Power has fought at least once every month since his debut and already scheduled to be on the card in Kumasi next month when Osibor Promotions return to the Garden City for a fight show at the Manhyia Palace, seat of the great Ashanti Kingdom and in front of the great Ashanti king, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

He has big dreams and this is what he told the media and fans. “I was born ready, I have been prepared and made ready to be a world champion before I made my debut. Even before I started boxing, I already knew I was ordained to be a world champion so it’s just a matter of time,” Jon Power stated at ringside following his awesome triumph.

“I know many people may not take me serious but I am ready to be a world champion today, I have watched all the top light heavyweights, from IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA fights and I can tell you I’m ready to take all of them down. It’s only a matter of time,” he added confidently.

“I am here to stay, I thank my coach for all the hard work he has instilled in me. To my fans and especially my manager I say thank you for the unrelenting support and I promise to make everyone proud,” Power said.

Gordon Frimpong’s Osibor Promotions have promised to get him a title shot in a few days to come.

“The plan is simple, make him a world champion. He was born a champion, hence the name, everybody knows he will be a champion. The power in his hand can only be compared to the great Mike Tyson, no kidding,” Mr. Frimpong expressed.

“We will provide him everything he needs to achieve his goals and I believe it will be the ultimate. He is ready to become Ghana’s new world champion, we can’t wait for the opportunity to reward our teeming fans for their unwavering support” Mr. Osibor promised.