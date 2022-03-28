Jordan Ayew Needs Prayers – Evangelist Boakye Danquah

The General overseer of the Holy Ghost Fire Hour Ministry International Klagon, Evangelist Emmanuel Boakye Danquah has indicated the need to raise prayers for Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew.

According to him, if prayers are not raised for him, finding the back of the net will be an issue. The Evangelist made this known today at his church. He outlined that Black Stars need good men of God to support them in all they do.

However, the case of Jordan was a serious one and a pragmatic measures needed to change the status quo. “Spiritually, Jordan is seating on the floor and needs to be uplifted. Can you score a goal when you are stuck on the floor? I have been asking God to intervene on Jordan’s behalf but he must openly avail himself for genuine men of God to pray with him” he advised.

Evangelist Boakye also mentioned that this is not the right time for Ghanaians to boo Jordan for the supposed poor performance in Kumasi. “If there is any need for a boo, then we should direct it at the enemy working against his success. Watching the match on Friday, I was surprised at some section of supporters booing Jordan. Truth is booing can’t bring the desired results. Let’s support him in prayers so that he can find the back of the net. Our competitors and some old players don’t want him successful hence the numerous incantations to make him unpopular. That notwithstanding, he can make amends and the onus lies on him” he noted.

Evangelist Boakye Danquah is therefore encouraging the entire playing body of the Black stars to be prayerful even as they journey to Abuja. Prayers will help them but they must be close with things of God. “Tuesday is the big game and Ghanaians expect a win. I would entreat all players to pray even on the field of play. For the purposes of records, if Jordan isn’t prayed for ahead of the match then, he should be made to start from the bench” he cautioned.

Evangelist Emmanuel Boakye Danquah is a renowned man of God who has impacted lots of lives through donations across the length and breadth of the country. He believes in selflessness and spreading of the gospel.

Source: Stephen Bernard Donkor, An award-winning Journalism student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)