Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew achieved a significant milestone in his football career on Boxing Day, scoring his 50th goal in English football during Leicester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Ayew’s early strike gave Leicester the lead, but Liverpool responded strongly, eventually securing a 3-1 victory.

The goal, which was Ayew’s fourth of the current Premier League season, was his first since he converted a penalty against Chelsea in November. This strike was also a landmark moment in Ayew’s illustrious English football journey, taking his total tally to 50 goals across various competitions.

Ayew, who has had an extensive career in the UK, has played for several top-tier clubs, including Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace, and now Leicester City. His ability to consistently perform in the English football system, whether in the Premier League, Championship, or domestic cups, highlights his adaptability and longevity at the top level.

With 347 appearances in English football, Ayew has reached this impressive milestone. A breakdown of his goalscoring shows 41 goals in 291 Premier League matches, two goals in 21 Championship appearances, and a respectable tally across domestic cup competitions, with three goals in 16 FA Cup games and four in the EFL Cup.

As Ayew approaches the later stages of his career, he will undoubtedly aim for more success, both in terms of goals and potential silverware, as he looks to make the most of his remaining years in football. His 50-goal achievement is a testament to his resilience and consistency in one of the world’s most competitive football environments.