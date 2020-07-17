Instead of passing comments on VAR’s decision to overturn his equalising goal against Manchester United on Thursday, Black Stars forward – Jordan Ayew says he’ll leave the judgement at the doorstep of future generations.

“I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]. Everyone saw it. It happens in football,” he told BT Sport.

“At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn,” he added.

But for the VAR decision, Jordan Ayew would have added to his resume of scoring against Manchester United in a single season [home and away], having done same against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian forward holds the view that Crystal Palace were just unlucky not to have earn at least a point in the game.

“We played really, really well.

“We’re unlucky not to come out of the game with three points or even one point, but it’s part of the game and we have to keep pushing, win the next two games and we can start next year in a better way.

“There are some games where we didn’t play well. I think at home, Chelsea and Man U today, we played really well and gave them a good game. It was a good game.

“We’re just unlucky at the moment, things aren’t going our way but we’re not going to stay here and cry and complain. We just need to keep pushing and things will turn.”

