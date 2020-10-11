Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was named Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Male Footballer of the Year at a ceremony here on Saturday.

Ayew, son of the legendary Ghanaian football icon Abedi Pele, beat international teammates Thomas Partey, who recently joined Premier League side Arsenal, and Mubarak Wakaso, who plays for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghanaian striker scored nine goals for his club in the Premier League last season and was also named Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year.

Ayew is currently with Ghana’s national team in preparation for a friendly against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar in Turkey next Monday.