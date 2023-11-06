Jordan delivers medical supplies to Gaza hospital

A Jordanian Royal Air Force aircraft Monday airdropped urgent medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip, reported Jordan’s state-run Petra News Agency.

The hospital was on the verge of running out of supplies due to the delay in land aid delivering to the besieged strip, and the action came as a continuation of Jordan’s efforts to support people in Gaza, said the report, citing an unnamed military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

“Our fearless air force personnel airdropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza,” said King Abdullah II of Jordan on his X account Monday, reaffirming his support for the Palestinian people.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday evening and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani over the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by al-Sudani’s media office.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of safe corridors to prevent deterioration of the humanitarian crisis, which has tragically affected civilians, including women and children, said the statement.

For his part, Blinken affirmed his country’s willingness to continue bilateral coordination and cooperation with Iraq to enhance regional and international stability.

Israel’s military said its forces reached on Sunday the coast of Gaza City and encircled Hamas in the city, as the Palestinian death toll in the enclave rose to 9,770 amid Israel’s bombardment.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the armored 36th Division reached “positions along the coast of Gaza,” and the troops were “encircling” Hamas forces in the city.

The military added that their goal is “to strike and destroy select targets, including significant assets and command and control centers belonging to the Hamas.”

Hundreds of Turks rallied on Sunday to support Palestinians outside the Incirlik Air Base in southern Türkiye, hours before a visit to Ankara by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Several U.S. forces are stationed at Incirlik Air Base in the southern city of Adana.

The protestors, holding Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against Israel and the United States, and tried to enter the base by throwing stones, bottles and fireworks, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held a phone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

During the phone call, Sisi urged the international community to act vigorously to protect the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and stop the Israeli policies of collective punishment.

He said that Egypt’s unyielding and relentless efforts to coordinate international humanitarian relief are not a substitute for the imperative need for an immediate ceasefire.