Jordan on Wednesday recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,482.

Sixteen recovered cases were registered on Wednesday, increasing the total recoveries to 1,259, while the death toll remained at 11, Health Minister Saad Jaber said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz urged to take all possible “preventive and proactive” measures to curb the spread of the virus and avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.

