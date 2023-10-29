Jordan refutes allegations of permitting U.S. use its base as transit for weapons

Jordan on Sunday denied the allegation of permitting the U.S. army to utilize the kingdom’s military base to deliver equipment and ammunition to the Israeli army amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

An unnamed military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces said the allegation circulating on social media is baseless and is intended to discredit Jordan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue and the reputation of the Jordanian army.

The source stressed that Jordanian field hospitals continue treating the casualties from Gaza despite all challenges and difficulties, and the Royal Air Force’s deployed planes to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.