Jordan signed an agreement on Sunday with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) worth 700 million U.S. dollars to provide support to vulnerable Jordanians and refugees in the country.

Under the agreement, food and cash assistance will be provided to 1 million vulnerable Jordanians and refugees across the country between 2020-2022.

Over the next three years, the WFP will assist in existing and future crises, with a focus on supporting refugees, transitioning to resilience building, and supporting the social protection and livelihoods of Jordanians, as well as building the capacity of national institutions, said the Jordanian Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in a statement.

Emphasis will be put on the empowerment of women and young people, the ministry said.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi, who signed the deal, called on the international community to continue their generous support.

The minister also commended WFP’s efforts in support of Jordan throughout years and its response in addressing the impacts of the Syrian crisis. Enditem

