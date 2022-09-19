José Javier Blanco Navarrete, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana visits MIC

Mr José Javier Blanco Navarrete, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana has paid a working visit to the Migration Information Centre in Tamale as part of his tour over the Northern Region.

It was to enable him to access first-hand information about the activities of the Centre.

He was accompanied by Juan Ignacio Rico Vanez, Interior Attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Accra.

This was in a press statement issued by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) signed by Assistant Inspector of Immigration Mr Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of GIS and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Monday.

The statement said the Ambassador indicated that the European Union was putting in place measures to collaborate with the Spanish Government as well as the GIS to roll out a project to equip indigenes with requisite skills for jobs, which would provide sustainable means of livelihood for them.

It said such a move would discourage indigenes from conceiving ideas of embarking on perilous journey through the Sahel in search of greener pastures while it sensitises potential migrants on the legal pathways to migration opportunities and the dangers associated with irregular migration.

It said the Ambassador mentioned that “The GIS could access opportunities offered by the “MigraSafe” component under the Pubic Foundation for Administration and Policy initiative to assist the Centre in achieving its mandate.

It said Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Francis Yaw Tachie, extended gratitude to the Ambassador and the Spanish Government for their support for the GIS and the country as a whole promising that the Centre would continue to expand its activities to cover other parts of the northern sector as it put available resources to good use.