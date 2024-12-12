Joseph Ade-Coker Defends John Mahama Over 2012 “Dumsor” Crisis

Mr. Joseph Ade-Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has clarified that the 2012 “Dumsor” power crisis was not caused by John Mahama.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day with Naa Ashorkor, Mr. Ade-Coker explained that Mahama inherited an existing power crisis upon assuming office, which resulted from a long-standing imbalance between Ghana’s electricity generation capacity and its rapidly growing population.

Ade-Coker stressed that the power crisis was not the fault of Mahama, noting that Ghana’s population was just over six million at the time of independence, and electricity generation relied on diesel-powered machines. He pointed out that, during those years, power supply was so limited that household electricity struggles were common.

“As the population grew, we failed to expand our power generation capacity to meet the demand,” he said. “When John Mahama assumed office, he made it his mission to address this crisis. However, resolving such a large-scale issue inevitably came with challenges.”

The former NDC chairman also criticized political opponents who exploited Mahama’s efforts to fix the power crisis, misleading the public into believing he was solely responsible for the power outages.

In his conclusion, Mr. Ade-Coker emphasized that Mahama should be credited for taking significant steps to resolve the crisis, rather than being blamed for it.