Joseph Adjei-Banin provides free eye screening to eight communities

Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, Deputy Director of State Protocol at the Presidency, has organised free eye screening for the people of Assin Awisem and its adjoining communities to improve their eyesight.

The communities including Assin Awisem, Asamang, Nnyaadowam, Akwanhyiam, Obrayeko, Kumamanta, Mmaa-Nyena, and Australia had more than 1,000 residents benefiting from the free eye screening exercise.

It was done in collaboration with the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and free reading eye glasses were given to those who needed them.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Mr Adjei-Banin, who is aspiring for the Assin Central Constituency seat on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the exercise was to help people know their eye conditions and make informed decisions.

Mr Adjei-Banin, also the Chairman of Joseph Adjei-Banin Foundation, said those with severe problems which may require surgery would be referred to a specialist.

He also noted that eye problems, when detected early, could be controlled or treated to prevent blindness.

Mr Adjei-Banin, urged all to go for eye check-ups every three months to help detect any problems early to enable them to get the needed treatment.