Former IBF and IBO Bantamweight champion Joseph ‘Fresh King Kong’ Agbeko will be on the Boxing Day Rumble at the Idrowhyt Events Centre, Dansoman on December 26, 2020.

He takes on Albert Commey on the bill being put up by Cabic Promotions in collaboration with Aborigines and Box Office Promotions.

Featuring as the main bout is a contest between former WBO Africa Super Welterweight champion Patric Allotey against Victus Kermavor from the Volta region.

Emmanuel Quaye will also face as Raymond Ansah in another tough Super Welterweight encounter.

The special Christmas boxing prgramme which has other budding boxer on the bill is strictly by invitation.

The show is sponsored by Grey Stone Bistro, Travel Matters and Idrowhyt Events Centre.

The boxing display is coming up at the new Idrowhyt Events Centre with limited VIP and VVIP tickets available for special guests.

Call 0500801615 for reservation, however all Covid-19 protocols will be observed.