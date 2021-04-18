Joseph Awinongya Jnr. – the sensational cool and collected amazing hard hitting young boxer is being compared to some of the best boxers in the world.

He is being measured with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jnr, Felix Trinidad, Andre Ward, Shakur Stevenson, Mikey Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya, and Fernando Vargas.

The difference is that he is already in college, and an 8x national champion at 13 years old.

One may ask if these champions were sensational and known worldwide when they were at his current age.

His dad, Joseph Awinongya Snr. who happens to be his coach is so proud that the boy is becoming a super icon.

Plans are that he will continue with what he loves doing and take part in the Olympic Games in the future, before turing professional.

Junior has also decided to help people by working in the health sector to save lives after school. He has chosen nursing and hopes to practice medicine it like he loves boxing.

Meanwhile, Friends of Boxing in Ghana have hailed him on winning his eighth USA Nationals Boxing Championship medal.