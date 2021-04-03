Young amazing boxer, Joseph Awinongya Jnr will meet Rubio Gabriel in the semi finals of the competition on Friday April 2.

Joseph vs Gabriel Rubio is in Ring 1, bout 9 at 11AM Chicago, 4PM Ghana, 6PM Italy, 6PM Netherlands.

All fans of Team Awinongya must support the young chap as he goes for glory again.

Joseph Awinongya Jnr is on course to winning his eighth USA National Championship. He won his first fight against Alexander Hom.

Rubio Gabriel also beat Maruffo Casano Jaylin in the round of the competition.