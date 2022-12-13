Joseph Awinongya Jnr. wins 15th American Junior Nationals Boxing Belt

Joseph Awinongya Jnr. has won his 15th American Junior Nationals Boxing Belt.

He defeated Aldo Blancas in a great fight at the finals of the 2022 USA Nationals, after wins over Luis Marquez and Yoell Cooper.

Jojo as he is called was the #1 seed, and he proved to be the best in his weight class.

The 15 years old young boxer who was born to Ghanaian parents hailing from Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana says he is moving forward and focused on becoming a world champion.

He thanked everyone who has supported him to achieve his current feat, “It means the world” he said.

Awinongya Junior is arguably one of the most written about juvenile boxers of his generation, and won the Joliet Chamber Scholarship award. He is looking forward to pursue his future career in medicine after boxing.

Jnr. has won a total of 15 national boxing titles in the U.S.A.

He won the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, Wisconsin National Championship and the USA National championship all on multiple occasions.

In recognition of his many achievements, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC)) awarded him congratulatory belt and medal as well as certificate to honor his effort and willpower within the sport.

In spite of his successes in boxing, the young American Ghanaian super-star is also known for his kindness to the needy in society.

He visited Ghana and received massive praises and blessings from the chiefs and people of Ashaiman and Bongo. He also met the Ghana Boxing Supporters and Minister of Youth and Sports in Ghana.

He is one of the most exciting young boxers in the United States of America, and has been an inspiration to many youth in Ghana.

His coach and Dad, Joseph Awinongya Snr. is the pillar behind him.