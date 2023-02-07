Joseph Awinongya Jr. elated with Atsu’s rescue

Young Ghanaian boxer based in the United States of America (USA), Joseph Awinongya Jr., has expressed joy over the rescue of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu.

News of Atsu’s rescue broke early on Tuesday morning after he was trapped under the rubble after Monday’s devastating earthquake that struck some cities in Turkey.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player, who now plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, is currently receiving treatment as he recovers from various injuries sustained during the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

Awinongya, who is among the top-rated juvenile boxers in the United States, couldn’t hide his joy after Atsu’s rescue, who was deemed safe and sound.

“It is pleasant news that Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been found alive and kicking. Thanks to the rescue team for their tireless efforts, ” he wrote on Instagram page.

In all the prodigy has won a total of 15 national boxing titles in the U.S.A.