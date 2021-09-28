Joseph Awinongya Jr Introduced As A Role Model In Joliet, Illinois By Mayor Bob O’dekirk

American-born Ghanaian teen boxing sensation, Joseph Awinongya Jnr, has formally been introduced to the people of Joliet as a role model in Illinois by the Mayor, Bob O’DeKirk.

The 14-year-old boxing prospect was introduced on September 18 during a Mexican Independence Parade in Joliet.

Mayor, O’DeKirk in his introduction described Awinongya Jnr as an amazing boxing talent who keeps putting the city on the map through his hard work.

“It is my honor to introduce to this city this young man Joseph Awinongya Jnr, an amazing talent in boxing who keeps working hard to put Joliet in the news for the right reasons,” he said.

“I formally announce Awinongya Jnr’s show which is meant to raise funds for his boxing career which comes off on September 25 and also pledge that my office will support the family to successfully hold this event”, the Mayor added.

The nine times national champion, Awinongya Jnr has won several gold medals at different stages of his juvenile career and the teenager is tipped for greatness in the coming future.

The highly-rated young fighter remains one of the sought-after boxers in the United State following numerous national title triumphs.

Source: Team Awinongya