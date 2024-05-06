Joseph Awinongya Jr. Joins U.S. Boxing Team

Joseph Awinongya Jr. qualified to be in the youth team and will participate in the prestigious USA Boxing Youth High Performance Training Camp. Held at the state-of-the-art Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVEATC) in California, this camp is a pivotal moment in Joseph’s promising career.

The Path to Greatness

The camp is located at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, Chula Vista, California, and the purpose is to elevate the skills, fitness, and techniques of young boxers preparing for international competitions.

Expert Coaching Staff

Joseph will benefit from the guidance of an esteemed coaching team: including USA Boxing National Developmental Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Assistant Coaches: Debra Lagares (Rochester, N.Y.), Danilo Garcia (Oakland, California), Candice Vascocu (Bullard, Texas), Eric Zimmermann (Alexandria, VA) and Jonathan Pramas (Seabrook, N.H).

Mid-Season Preparation

The camp serves as mid-season preparation, allowing boxers to fine-tune their abilities and work collaboratively with expert coaching which ensures individual growth and team cohesion.

Talented Boxers to Watch

Joseph joins a select group of 25 promising boxers from different corners of the country. Noteworthy participants include: Marcus Luther (Washington, D.C.): Marcus is known for his powerful punches and defensive prowess in the (126 lbs), Malachi Ross (Kansas City, Missouri): Malachi possesses swift footwork and a strategic approach (156 lbs), Elijah Lugo (Marietta, Ga.): Elijah’s precision striking and ring intelligence make him a formidable contender (176 lbs) and Mesiah Nemo (San Antonio, Texas): Mesiah’s agility and counterpunching skills set him apart (132 lbs).

Joseph’s Ascent

Joseph Awinongya Jr. is poised to make his mark in the boxing world. The USA Boxing Youth High Performance Training Camp provides the perfect platform for him to showcase his talent, determination, and unwavering commitment.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the camp, Joseph whoes parents hail from Ghana stated, “This camp is a little bit different; no more playing around. It’s a bit serious, and I like that.”

Upon arrival at the camp, Joseph was greeted with a bag of boxing equipment, and clothing including Nike and Sting gear, to aid him.