The benevolence and sympathy of boxing rising super star, Joseph Awinongya Jr. will touch some kids who by no fault of theirs have contracted HIV.

Team Awinongya will on Friday September 4, 2020 make a donation to the Motherly Love Foundation which houses and takes care of the kids at Ashaiman in Accra, Ghana.

The programme will take place at the Forecourt of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly with support from GTV Sports Plus – Breakfast Show and other media houses.

Awinongya Jr is an amazing teenage boxer based in the USA who has made the headlines by winning the Silver Gloves National Championship three times, St. Louis National Championship two times, Jr Olympic National Championship two times, Wisconsin National Championship two times and the USA National Championship.

He is also National Champion at the Western Elite Qualifier, King of the Jungle National Champion and Power Gloves National Champion,

The future world champion believes in sharing and supporting the less priviledge in society.