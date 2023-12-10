Joseph Awinongya Jr. Wins Slot In USA Youth Boxing Team For 2028 Olympic Games

Joseph Awinongya won the Nationals heading to the youth team to travel around the world. He will join the USA boxing team to be prepared for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Joseph Awinongya Jr. beat Damian Banuelos in the finals of 165lbs (75Kg) youth male on Friday December 8, 2023 at USA Boxing National Championship held at the Lafayette Louisiana.

Banuelos from Califonia dispatched Ruffin Harris (#2 seeded) to meet Awinongya Jr. at the finals. Both boxers put up an impressive fight for the number one spot of the 165lbs youth in the USA national team.

Tall Awinongya Jr. was the smarter on the day though his opponent was very aggressive.

Friends of Boxing congratulate Jojo on his latest great achievement.