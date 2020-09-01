Joseph Awinongya Sn, a former boxer, now trainer in the United States of America has hailed his 13 year old son for his philanthropic responsibility in reaching out to support others in society who are suffering or do not have.

Speaking to Joseph Awinongya Junior at home ahead of a donation to be done in Ghana on Friday to children with HIV, he told him never to be selfish in life, but continue to do more good, even ten times and he would achieve more rewards.

“It’s good to share, rise up and share, don’t be selfish, we need each other in life. Don’t abandon those who help you. In life do not be selfish, in this world, we came to help each other. I learn a lot from you, my son. Don’t hate, do more care” he expressed.

Junior, the seven times National Boxing Champion replied that he has already helped a woman named Polyna, the Ghana Boxing Team and now the Motherly Love Foundation, a home for HIV kids.

Awinongya Sn. has been an adventurous person living in many parts of Europe before moving to America.

He is supporting with series of documentaries on his son who is hailed as a rising super star and a future world boxing champion.