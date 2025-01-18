Joseph Boahen Aidoo Resigns as CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has tendered his resignation from his position.

In a formal letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Aidoo explained that his decision was in line with the recent communication from the President regarding the cessation of all boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In the letter, Aidoo stated, “Following the recent communication dated 13th January 2025 regarding the cessation of all boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOES), I hereby tender my resignation as Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, effective 7th January 2025.”

Despite having his tenure renewed by former President Akufo-Addo, with the appointment set to expire in July 2025, Aidoo emphasized that his resignation was aimed at ensuring a smooth transition and enabling stakeholders and business partners to establish timely connections with his successor.

Aidoo expressed his continued commitment to the progress of Ghana’s cocoa sector and offered his support for any transition processes needed. He also took the opportunity to thank former President Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and the people of Ghana for the privilege of serving in the role for the past eight years.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to former President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and the good people of Ghana for granting me the rare privilege to serve our beloved nation as Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board for the past eight years. This opportunity has been an incredible honour, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me,” he concluded.