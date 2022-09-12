Joseph Commey, Abraham Mensah receive rewards from Sports Ministry

Ghanaian boxers who won medals at the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have received cash rewards from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Silver medallists Joseph Commey and Abraham Mensah received a cash reward of $5,000 each for their impressive outing at this year’s games.

Ghanaian Olympian Wahid Omar, who secured a bronze medal at the games, received $3,000.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, who presented the cheques to the boxers, also gave $2,000 to the coach of the boxing national team, the Black Bombers.

Ghana at this year’s Commonwealth Games secured five medals, with Joseph Paul Amoah securing a bronze medal in the 200m, while Deborah Acquah also won bronze in the women’s long jump.