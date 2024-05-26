Joseph Commey Advances in Olympic Qualifier with Walkover Victory

Ghana’s Light Welterweight contender, Joseph Commey, has advanced to the next stage of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Thailand after receiving a walkover (WO) against his opponent, Bajoku Shpetim from Kosovo.

This victory propels Commey into the Round of 32, bringing him three bouts away from securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Light Middleweight contender Henry Malm is set to face Bilrrashid Mohammed of Libya on Sunday in the Round of 64. The team is hopeful for more victories as the competition intensifies.

Team leader Dauda Fuseni emphasized the challenges of the qualifying event, noting that all participating boxing nations are vying for a spot at the Olympic Games. “We have to celebrate every win because it is not easy. Let’s pray for our boxers,” he urged.

The Ghanaian team remains optimistic and focused as they navigate the tough competition in their quest for Olympic qualification.