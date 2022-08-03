Joseph Commey delivered on his promise to get medal for Ghana

JOSEPH COMMEY has delivered on his promise to get a medal for Ghana.

The youngster fought a controlled and clever fight against tough opponent to win a unanimous decision.

The Black Bombers thus clinch Ghana’s first medal at the games after suffering a number of setbacks.

Joseph Commey’s win over Alex Mukuka ensures that he advances to the semifinals and that means he automatically wins Ghana’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

More to follow

GOC Communications