Joseph Commey Dominates 2024 Boxing Ghana Awards, Winning Boxing Personality of the Year

The 2024 Boxing Ghana Awards, held on Boxing Day, December 26, celebrated outstanding achievements in Ghana’s boxing scene, with Joseph Commey, aka ‘Jaguar,’ emerging as the night’s biggest winner.

Commey took home the prestigious Boxing Personality of the Year award after securing the highest number of votes. He also claimed the title of Elite Amateur Boxer of the Year and Fight of the Year, solidifying his dominance in the sport.

Other key winners included Mathias Ashitey, who was named Juvenile Amateur Boxer of the Year, and Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie, who won Best Juvenile Boxer. Stanley Nyantekyi, also known as ‘Ashanti Warrior,’ was recognized as Professional Boxer of the Year, while Abigail Quartey earned the title of Best Female Boxer. Blessing Larteley Lartey triumphed in the Female Juvenile Best Boxer category.

Theophilus Allotey was honored as the Best Dressed Boxer and was also awarded the Boxing For Good Award. Bronx Boxing Club was recognized as the Best Boxing Gym, with Coach Carl Lokko taking home the Best Trainer award.

Other notable winners included Jacqueline Onasis Manteaw (Best Card Girl), Sam Nana Gold Amoah (Best Ring Announcer), and ace sports journalist Sammy Heywood Okine (Best Boxing Writer). Mohammed Agyeman Jr. of IboxTV received the Boxing Media Personality award and also took home Photographer of the Year.

The Legacy Achievers included boxing greats such as David Kotey Poison, Lawyer Peter Zwennes, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, and Dr. Ofori Asare.

Alhaji Dauda Fuseni, Sammy Anim Addo, and Gordon Frimpong aka Osibor shared the title of Best Boxing Fan, while Gordon Frimpong also won Manager of the Year. Max TV was awarded Best Boxing Television Station, and Bernard Tetteh Nartey won the Best Amateur Referee Judge award.

Nathaniel Kotey Neequaye was named Best Professional Boxing Referee of the Year, and Yussif Nanor Mubarak received the Best Matchmaker Award. Box Office was crowned Promotions of the Year, and Greater Accra was acknowledged as the Best Region involved in boxing activities.

In total, 30 categories were honored in this highly anticipated event, which has garnered tremendous interest and support from the boxing community. Mr. Sammy Ofosuhene, CEO and Editor of Boxing Ghana, expressed his surprise and gratitude for the massive turnout of voters and the enthusiasm surrounding the awards. He congratulated all nominees and winners, highlighting the growing interest in Ghanaian boxing.

This year’s Boxing Ghana Awards reflects not only the achievements of individuals but also the rising popularity and success of the sport in Ghana.