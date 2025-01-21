Joseph Commey Dominates at 3rd Boxing Ghana Awards, Taking Home Multiple Honors

Joseph Commey, the UBO Africa Lightweight Champion and African Games Gold Medalist, emerged as the standout star at the 3rd Boxing Ghana Awards held at the Idrowhyt Events Centre on Saturday.

The celebrated boxer, also known as “Jaguar,” swept the major awards of the evening, receiving the prestigious Boxing Personality of the Year 2024, Elite Amateur Boxer of the Year, and Most Promising Boxer honors.

The event, organized by Boxing Ghana, recognized and celebrated the contributions of key figures in the sport, highlighting the achievements and dedication of both athletes and personalities who have shaped the landscape of boxing in Ghana.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), took the opportunity to commend the organizers of the awards, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the motivation and development of boxers. He stressed that boxing remains Ghana’s number one sport, responsible for the country’s highest number of international medals and laurels. He also called for continued support from corporate organizations to sustain and grow the Boxing Ghana awards.

Special Guest of Honour, Nii Dr. Adotey Dzata 1, former President of Ghana Kickboxing, shared words of encouragement for the boxers, urging them to intensify their training as they move towards stardom. Hon. Alfred Kotey Ashie, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, also graced the event and congratulated all the awardees, pushing them to strive for greater accomplishments, including world titles, to elevate Ghanaian boxing to even greater heights.

Among the distinguished winners, Joseph Commey was the undeniable star, claiming several accolades for his stellar performances. Notable other awardees included Mathias Ashitey, who was named Juvenile Amateur Boxer of the Year, and Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie, who won Best Junior/Juvenile Boxer. Stanley Nyantekyi, also known as Ashanti Warrior, took home the Professional Boxer of the Year award, while Abigail Quartey was recognized as the Best Female Boxer.

The night also celebrated contributions from those behind the scenes, with Lawrence Carl Lokko being named Coach of the Year and Theophilus Allotey winning multiple awards, including Best Dressed Boxer and Boxing For Good. The event also honored several legacy figures with the Lifetime Achievement Award, including David Kotey Poison, Lawyer Peter Zwennes, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, and Dr. Ofori Asare, for their long-standing impact on the sport.

Here is the full list of the 2024 Boxing Ghana Awards recipients:

Boxing Personality of the Year – Joseph Commey aka Jaguar

Elite Amateur Boxer of the Year – Joseph Commey aka Jaguar

Fight of the Year – Joseph Commey vs Richmond Ashelley by Box Office Promotions

Juvenile Amateur Boxer of the Year – Mathias Ashitey

Best Junior/Juvenile Boxer – Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie

Professional Boxer of the Year – Stanley Nyantekyi aka Ashanti Warrior

Best Female Boxer – Abigail Quartey

Best Juvenile Female Boxer – Blessing Larteley Lartey

Best Dressed Boxer – Theophilus Allotey

Boxing For Good – Theophilus Allotey

Best Boxing Gym – Bronx Boxing Club

Coach of the Year – Lawrence Carl Lokko

Best Ring Card Girl – Jacqueline Onasis Manteaw

Best Ring Announcer – Sam Nana Gold Amoah

Best Boxing Writer – Sammy Heywood Okine

Boxing Media Personality – Mohammed Agyeman Jr. of IboxTV 360

Photographer of the Year – Mohammed Agyeman Jr.

Legacy Lifetime Achiever – David Kotey Poison

Legacy Lifetime Achiever – Lawyer Peter Zwennes

Legacy Lifetime Achiever – Alex Ntiamoah Boakye

Legacy Lifetime Achiever – Dr. Ofori Asare

Best Boxing Fan – Alhaji Dauda Fuseni

Best Boxing Fan – Sammy Anim Addo

Best Boxing Fan – Gordon Frimpong aka Osibor

Manager of the Year – Gordon Frimpong

Best Boxing Television Station – Max TV

Best Amateur Referee – Bernard Tetteh Nartey

Professional Boxing Referee of the Year – Nathaniel Neequaye Kotey

Best Matchmaker – Yussif Mubarak Nanor

Best Promotions of the Year – Box Office Promotions

Best Region – Greater Accra

The 3rd Boxing Ghana Awards served as an uplifting celebration of boxing excellence and the many individuals and organizations dedicated to the sport’s growth and success in Ghana. The event was a reminder of the bright future ahead for Ghanaian boxing, as well as the collective effort required to take the sport to greater heights.