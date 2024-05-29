Joseph Commey Falls Short in Boxing Qualifiers, 5 Black Bombers Miss Paris 2024

Ghanaian Light Welterweight boxer Joseph Commey, also known as Jaguar, suffered a defeat on unanimous points against American Emelio Garcia at the ongoing second World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok.

Commey’s loss marks him as the fifth Black Bomber to miss out on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Flyweight boxer Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey is set to compete on Saturday, May 30th, against Anvarzhan Khadzhiev from Kyrgyzstan. Allotey must secure victory in this bout and two others to secure his ticket to Paris.

In the Women’s Middleweight category, Ornella Sathoud will face Aynur Rzayeva from Azerbaijan in the Round of 16 on June 1st, 2024.

The unfortunate boxers whose Paris dreams have come to an end include Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight), Jonathan Tetteh (Heavyweight), Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight), and Joseph Commey (Light Welterweight).

A total of 51 slots are up for grabs in the tournament, with 579 boxers from 133 nations vying for qualification. Represented by 610 coaches, the tournament will conclude on June 2nd, 2024.