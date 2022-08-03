Joseph Commey Grabs Ghana’s First Medal At The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

New kid on the block Joseph Commey has been exhibiting precocious artistry in his discipline. The young member of the Black Bombers seems to be always oozing with confidence and is constantly improving his game.

Having had three wins so far, the Black Panthers Gym product has secured a place in the Semis and is therefore guaranteed a medal; Ghana’s first at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

He defeated New Zealander Alex Mukuka 5- 0 to advance.

The sky seems to be the limit for this young determined chap who has risen to the occasion and just keeps glowing…

SAMUEL OPOKU AMOAH

( samgolden715@gmail.com)

SAM NANA GOLD