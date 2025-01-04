Joseph Commey Named 2024 UBO Prospect of the Year

Joseph “The Jaguar” Commey, a 21-year-old Ghanaian boxer, has been named the 2024 Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) Prospect of the Year.

Known for his remarkable achievements as an amateur, Commey has quickly become one of Ghana’s brightest hopes in the professional boxing world.

In his professional debut on November 24, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Commey showcased his talent and composure by defeating experienced countryman Richman Ashelley to claim the UBO Continental (Africa) Lightweight title. The fight was a competitive one, but Commey prevailed with a unanimous decision victory, highlighting his championship potential from the very start of his pro career.

Commey’s rise in the boxing ranks has captivated the Ghanaian boxing community, with many expecting him to achieve great success in the sport’s global arena. His debut victory marks the beginning of what is anticipated to be a promising career filled with numerous championship titles.

HONORABLE MENTION: Other standout boxers include Timur Bassitov (UBO Continental (Asia) Light Heavyweight champion), Martin Gruy (UBO International Middleweight champion), Davide Carpentieri (UBO Youth Lightweight champion), Riccardo Rizzi (UBO Continental (Asia) Super Welterweight champion), Alexandro Foglia (UBO Youth Super Bantamweight champion), and Danylo Huncharuk (UBO East Europe Lightweight champion).