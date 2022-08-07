Joseph Commey taken ill

Bad news from Team Ghana Boxing this morning as Gold Medal hopeful Joseph Commey has been taken ill and receiving treatment.

I just spoke with the Captain and Coach Asare who have confirmed the unfortunate news.

The boxer was initially attended to by Ghana team doctors before being taken to hospital.

He is now in a stable condition but RULED OUT of the feather weight final this evening against his opponent from Northern Ireland.

