Joseph Esso a member of the Black Stars, national team of Ghana has completed his three-year move to Algerian giants Mouloudia Club d’Alger.

The Dreams FC playmaker who played for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League to gain popularity and experience landed in Algiers last Friday and passed his medicals.

Esso, 24 scored 11 goals for the Dawu based football club which caught the attention of Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor to invite him to the national team.

He will wear his favourite number No. 10 jersey.