Former Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso has signed a two-year deal with Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Dreams FC.

Information pieced together by the GNA Sports, indicates that, the striker has completed documentation with his new club and is set to be outdoored.

Esso was one of five players who parted ways with the Rainbow colours after failure to extend their contract with the management of the club after their contract elapsed.

After being chased by clubs in Ghana and abroad including, Hearts of Oak rival, Asante Kotoko, Esso, swerved all to join the Dawu based club.

Esso, played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the cancelled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

He signed for Hearts from Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018 and was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.