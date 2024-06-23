Joseph Fahnbulleh Wins African 100m Gold

Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia clinched the gold medal in the men’s 100m finals at the African Championships, clocking an impressive 10.13 seconds.

Eseme Emmanuel from Cameroon secured the silver medal with a time of 10.15 seconds, closely followed by Benjamin Richardson of Zambia, who took bronze with a time of 10.17 seconds.

Nigerian sprinter Ajayi Kanyinsola finished in fourth place in what was a highly competitive race.

Congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding performances in this prestigious event.