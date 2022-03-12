Joseph Korto Reelected As TMA Presiding Member

Mr Joseph Korto, has been reelected as the Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), after elections conducted by the District Electoral Commission.

Mr Korto secured 29 “Yes” votes out of the 34 Assembly Members present one member voted no, and two other votes were rejected.

Mr Korto, represented the Tema Low Cost electoral area while Mr Flex Fuachie Sobreh, who represented Dzatagon electoral area decided to withdraw from the race, which called for the “Yes” or “No” vote.

Mr Sobreh explaining the reason for his withdrawal in a brief statement before the election commenced said, “We had broader consultation and have come to the point where I wish to pull out from the race. I will disappoint many but that is the decision I have taken.”

Mr Enoch T. Mensah a Member of the Council of State advised the Assembly Members to study the standing orders of the assembly to contribute to the development of the metropolis.

Mr Mensah described the local government as the foundation of the democratic system and called on the people to work towards strengthening the democratic pillars from the local levels of governance.

Mr Korto who is also the National Dean of Presiding Members commended the Assembly Members for re-electing him to serve a second term as the TMA Presiding Member.

On March 3, the Assembly failed to elect a Presiding Member, as none of the contenders, Mr Korto, and Mr Sobreh, obtained the required number of votes.

Mr Korto obtained 21 valid votes out of a total of 34 members while Mr Sobreh obtained 11 votes. The house, accordingly, adjourned the process of electing a Presiding Member as none of them met the legal requirement.

The TMA has a total membership of 34 made up of 21 elected, 10 government appointees, a Metropolitan Chief Executive, and two Members of Parliament who do not have voting rights.

Mr Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer who conducted the elections, explained that by the Standing Orders of the Assembly, a member would be declared a winner when he or she obtains two-thirds of the total membership of the house even though the MPs do not vote.