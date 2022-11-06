Joseph Luke Wollacot to lead Ghana at the World Cup

Abubakari Damba former goalkeeper of the senior national team, the Black Stars says goalkeeper Joseph Luke Wollacott has the best opportunity to lead Ghana, as the number one goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jojo Wollacott has been Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past one year with the likes of Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim and Abdul Manaf Nuudeen playing the role as second goalkeepers on different occasions.

In an interview with the GNA sports, the former goalie explained that based on his consistent appearance for the team in recent times, he stands the best chance to be offered the number one spot.

He said, though football was a game of uncertainties, players were selected based on reliability, consistency, trustworthiness and physical fitness, adding that Wollacot had all the qualities outlined ahead of his colleagues.

“We played the qualifiers and had one goalkeeper who had shown consistencies throughout, that is Jojo Wollacott the most used among all the keepers so far, all things been equal he might be the first-choice,” he stated.

He argued that Ghana currently does not have goalkeepers playing at top Europeans clubs as compared to other countries, but noted that, the country must manage what was at their disposal.

“One of our challenges is that we don’t have goalkeepers who are very gifted in the team in as much as we would not be satisfied with their performances because of comparisons.

“We see other goalkeepers playing for their clubs and their nations performing well so we do comparisons but I’m very positive that we can do well,” he stated.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The team would open camp on November 17, before heading to Qatar on November 19.