Joseph Matthew Emerges as a Standout Contender in TGMA’s New Urban Gospel Category

Ghana’s prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is set to make history with the introduction of an Urban Gospel category, a move that has already ignited enthusiastic discussion within the industry.

Veteran sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, known as Fredyma, has been particularly vocal in his support for the new category, heralding it as a significant boost for urban gospel music in Ghana.

In a recent interview with Hotfmghana.com, Fredyma highlighted the tremendous strides made by urban gospel artists over the past year. “This is one of the great news about this year’s TGMA… The introduction of the Urban Gospel Category is excellent… So many artists from this genre are going to benefit,” he said, noting the fierce competition now set to define the awards. Among the contenders, Fredyma singled out multiple award-winning singer Joseph Matthew as a front-runner.

Fredyma praised Joseph Matthew’s artistry, emphasizing the strength and clarity of his vocals, which he believes allow every word of his music to resonate with listeners. “He is a fantastic artiste. I’ve followed him from his very first song, and he just gets music. His song ‘Fear No Evil’ is magical,” Fredyma remarked, pointing to the song as a prime example of the artist’s talent. Joseph Matthew’s ability to seamlessly weave African rhythms with modern gospel elements has not only defined his sound but has also positioned him as a dynamic force in the genre.

The release of ‘Fear No Evil’ marks a pivotal moment in Joseph Matthew’s career—a track that encapsulates his growth as an artist and cements his reputation as a leading figure in Afro-gospel music. This development comes at a time when urban gospel is carving out its own niche, blending traditional themes with contemporary sounds to engage a new generation of listeners.

The inclusion of an Urban Gospel category at TGMA is more than a nod to evolving musical tastes; it signals an industry-wide recognition of the genre’s cultural impact. By creating this platform, the awards not only honor artistic excellence but also encourage a broader dialogue about the role of music in shaping modern Ghanaian identity. As the competition heats up, observers and fans alike will be watching closely to see if Joseph Matthew can turn this early promise into a full-blown award-winning career.