Joseph Matthew wins UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year at 2023 GMA UK

The Ghana Music Awards UK celebrated the best and brightest of Ghanaian talent on a crisp autumn night in London’s Royal Regency on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Among the winners was UK-based-Ghanaian Afro-gospel singer Joseph Matthew, who took home the coveted award for UK-based Gospel Song of the Year for his hit song “Blessed.”

Matthew beat out a strong field of nominees, including MayQueen, Samuel Sey, Alice Mackenzie, Yvonne Asamoah, and Minister Kofi Nyarko to claim the award.

His song “Blessed,” produced by Francis Osei and directed by Martin Sean, has become a global hit, inspiring listeners worldwide.

This is the second major award that the ‘Promise Land’ crooner has won. In 2020, he won the International Artist of the Year award at the maiden edition of the Emerging Ghana Music Awards.

He is one of the leading voices in the Afro-gospel genre, and his music continues to inspire and uplift listeners worldwide.

The multiple-award-winning afro-gospel singer is known for hit songs such as Hallelujah, ‘Nyame Ye’, ‘Not Alone, My Story, The Name, Blessed and now Promise Land.

‘Promise Land,’ released in June 2023 is currently at number 9 on the Adom Top 10 Gospel Countdown, the most credible gospel music chart in Ghana, hosted by Kwamena Idun on Adom FM.

Ghana Music Awards UK sponsored by Taabea has been one of the most anticipated events on the calendar of Ghanaian musicians in both Ghana and the UK.

Iconic Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was crowned Artiste of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony.