Joseph Osei-Owusu Advocates for Negotiation Over Competition in 9th Parliament

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) representatives to adopt a more strategic, negotiating approach in the 9th Parliament, rather than focusing on competition with the Majority.

Osei-Owusu, who is also known as Joe Wise, believes that a competitive mindset would ultimately diminish the Minority’s influence and prevent their voices from being heard effectively.

In an interview on Joy News, Osei-Owusu expressed his concern that engaging in competition within Parliament would be counterproductive. “I think that we should use a different approach to be heard on the floor of the house, not necessarily getting into competition; it will be pointless,” he said. He added that while the Minority cannot expect to win every battle on the floor due to the Majority’s dominance, their perspectives should still be considered during decision-making.

Osei-Owusu emphasized that the Minority’s role should be to present their alternative views while respecting the majority’s decisions. “There is nothing to be gained in that exercise. There is not much we can do on the floor of Parliament, but then when there is a decision, the alternative must be heard. On the floor, you make your point and leave the decision to the majority to decide.”

Osei-Owusu’s remarks highlight a call for a more pragmatic and collaborative approach to parliamentary dynamics, advocating for the Minority to focus on negotiation and constructive dialogue rather than direct competition. This approach could foster a more productive and inclusive atmosphere in the upcoming Parliament, which will see the NPP work within a challenging political landscape where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds a strong majority.