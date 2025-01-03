Joseph Osei-Owusu Bids Farewell to Public Service, Criticizes Parliament’s Productivity

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has bid farewell to public service, expressing his dissatisfaction with the salaries paid to public sector workers, which he described as “peanuts.”

During an interview on January 3 with 3news’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta, Osei-Owusu explained that the financial rewards of public service were insufficient compared to the energy and effort expended by individuals in such roles.

“I’m done with Public Service,” Osei-Owusu said, emphasizing that the returns from public service work were far from satisfactory. He criticized the low salaries, stating, “You put so much into Public Service and the returns are peanuts, yet you are disrespected because you are paid the peanuts that you worked for.” He further suggested that if the same effort was devoted to personal endeavors, individuals would be much wealthier.

In addition to his comments on public service, Osei-Owusu expressed disappointment with the work of the 8th Parliament, particularly the amount of time spent on issues he deemed unproductive. He criticized the House for wasting time on frivolous matters, which he believed could have been better spent on more important issues. “I am disappointed in the 8th Parliament. We wasted too much time on frivolous matters,” he remarked. Osei-Owusu highlighted that the time spent on certain debates, such as the introduction of the electronic levy, the tax exemption for Freezones companies, and the declaration of vacant seats, could have been put to better use.

Looking ahead, Osei-Owusu expressed hope for the 9th Parliament, suggesting that its new structure would provide an opportunity for more focused and productive work. “The 9th Parliament is a new Parliament. This structure should give them the opportunity to work harder,” he said.

His comments came on the eve of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled for January 3, 2025. The address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, marks the final session of the 8th Parliament, which will officially dissolve on January 6, 2025. Following the dissolution, the 9th Parliament will convene later that day to elect a new Speaker and two Deputy Speakers. New Members of Parliament will take their oaths at midnight, ushering in the start of the 9th legislative term.