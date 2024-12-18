Joseph Osei Owusu Endorses Alexander Afenyo-Markin for Minority Leader in 9th Parliament

Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has strongly endorsed Alexander Afenyo-Markin for the position of Minority Leader in the upcoming 9th Parliament.

Osei Owusu praised Afenyo-Markin’s deep understanding of parliamentary procedures and his leadership experience, emphasizing that these qualities would be essential for the NPP in the minority role.

The endorsement comes after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost its majority in the December 7, 2024 elections, and will now occupy the Minority side of the House when the 9th Parliament is inaugurated on January 6, 2025. Osei Owusu highlighted Afenyo-Markin’s extensive experience and expertise, which he believes would help the NPP navigate its new role effectively and foster unity within the party.

“Longevity and experience bring clarity,” Osei Owusu stated, drawing a parallel to the rise of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who moved from Chief Whip to Minority Leader and then Majority Leader. Osei Owusu emphasized that Afenyo-Markin’s background made him the ideal candidate to continue in the leadership role, rejecting calls for a new person to take up the position.

“I strongly believe in longevity and experience from our own actions and inactions. If you ask me, let Alexander Afenyo-Markin continue,” he concluded.